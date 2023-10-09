Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $42.18

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,635,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 799,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $269,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.