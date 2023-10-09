Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Price Target at $138.90

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.76.

A number of analysts have commented on FI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $114.06 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $822,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,373,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

