Brokerages Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) PT at $5.25

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.24 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.0841 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Free Report

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

