StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.19.

UDR Trading Up 0.2 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. UDR has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR



UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.



