TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTI. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

TTI opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $730.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.51.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $175.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

