USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

USNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $239,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $239,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,421 shares in the company, valued at $93,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $783,809. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 47.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

