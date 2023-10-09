Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

