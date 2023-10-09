United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Shares of URI opened at $433.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.18. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $260.97 and a 12-month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

