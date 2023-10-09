United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UMC opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

