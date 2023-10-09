Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.
Under Armour Stock Performance
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Under Armour by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 243,896 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
