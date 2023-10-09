Ternium (NYSE:TX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.58. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

