StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $339.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,035.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,305,591 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,628.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $3,389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 185.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

