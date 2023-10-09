StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an underweight rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,500,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after buying an additional 159,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

