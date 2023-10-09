Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 163,114 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

