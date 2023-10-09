Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSN. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a reduce rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

