T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

TROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.91.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

