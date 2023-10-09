Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

