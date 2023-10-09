StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.27.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $204.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average of $222.47. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

