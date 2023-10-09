StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,060,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 251,681 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

