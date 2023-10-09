Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.43 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $59,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,865,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $59,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,865,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

