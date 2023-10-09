Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $41.52.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. Research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 5,868 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,749.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.