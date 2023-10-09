TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

