StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

