StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STX opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

