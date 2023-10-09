Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.5 %

STRL stock opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 88.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

