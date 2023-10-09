StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ STKS opened at $5.10 on Thursday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. Analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.