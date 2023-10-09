StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STKL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 808,406 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 63.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 227,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,464 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 177.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Articles

