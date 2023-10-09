SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of SouthState from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.75.

SouthState Stock Up 1.4 %

SSB stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. SouthState has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SouthState by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 286,364 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in SouthState by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

