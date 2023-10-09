Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.35.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMSI

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 5.0 %

SMSI opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 151.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 301,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.