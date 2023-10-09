1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SRCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

1st Source stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.20 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 5.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in 1st Source by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in 1st Source by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

