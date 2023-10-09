Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Spok Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $293.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.32. Spok has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Spok

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Spok by 62,887.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Spok by 54.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Stories

