StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 184.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Markel Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

