StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

SOHO stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,433,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

