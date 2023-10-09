StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $152.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 464,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

