StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.53.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

