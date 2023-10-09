Analyzing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SHF and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 3.85 -$35.13 million ($2.35) -0.34 Sphere 3D $6.08 million 2.45 -$192.80 million ($15.29) -0.08

Analyst Ratings

SHF has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SHF and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

SHF presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.90%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43% Sphere 3D -1,293.00% -228.58% -132.62%

Volatility & Risk

SHF has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats Sphere 3D on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

