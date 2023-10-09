Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS opened at $90.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

