Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 642.20 ($7.76).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 400 ($4.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 640 ($7.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th.

OCDO stock opened at GBX 554.20 ($6.70) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 765 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 601.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.29).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

