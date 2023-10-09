Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $126.25

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $162.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE ELF opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $5,182,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,964,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $5,182,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,964,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,601.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,081 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,844 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

