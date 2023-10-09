Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $52,535,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $52,535,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,999 shares of company stock worth $9,834,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Glaukos by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $71.99 on Monday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

