AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $41.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $40.38 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,610,250 shares of company stock valued at $947,717,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,358,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.