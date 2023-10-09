Contrasting Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peloton Interactive and Sacks Parente Golf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 3 16 8 0 2.19 Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 107.05%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Sacks Parente Golf.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.80 billion 0.65 -$1.26 billion ($3.65) -1.40 Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Sacks Parente Golf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sacks Parente Golf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Sacks Parente Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -45.05% -686.29% -34.41% Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Sacks Parente Golf on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

