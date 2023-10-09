Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.

ARCT opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $667.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.05 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,404,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

