StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.10.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $86.69 and a 52-week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $9,095,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

