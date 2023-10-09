2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.04.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of 2U stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. 2U has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2U

In other news, insider Aaron Mccullough acquired 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $143,498.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,365.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 2U

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

