TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares in the company, valued at $324,400.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,636.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

