TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get TTEC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.