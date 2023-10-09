TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.08 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 88.98%. The company had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

