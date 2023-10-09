Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.33 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $404.52 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

