LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TREE stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at $86,210.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at $89,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,210.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LendingTree by 65.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LendingTree by 48.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in LendingTree by 37.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.